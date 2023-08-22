Trails of wildfire smoke seen from Okanagan Centre south of Ceasars close to Shelter Cove Tuesday, April 22, 2023. (Jordy Cunningham - Black Press Media)

3 new Okanagan spot fires being held, under control

Fire near Fintry doused by locals, 2 near Mabel Lake

New fires have been sparked in the region.

One wildfire was discovered Monday evening in the Fintry area while two were found near Mabel Lake.

The Shorts Creek fire, part of the McDougall complex, was spotted Aug 21 at 7:41 p.m.

A number of North Westside residents reportedly actioned the blaze alongside official fire crews. It is now classified as under control by BC Wildfire Service.

Two new fires have been sparked near Mabel Lake.

Both blazes are classified by BC Wildfire Service as being held.

The Trinity Creek, south west of Mabel Lake, was blaze discovered Tuesday, Aug. 22 around 3:38 p.m.

It is .009 hetares and the cause is under investigation.

The Napasis Creek fire near the north east end of Mabel Lake is .01 hectares.

It was discovered Tuesday at 1:38 p.m. and the cause is also under investigation.

Crews have made progress on the wildfire near Armstrong, located on Baker Forest Service Road.

The blaze is an estimated 1.4 hectares since being discovered Monday, Aug. 21.

BC Wildfire Service has it listed as out of control.

READ MORE: Travel restriction lifted for 6 communities except West Kelowna

READ MORE: ‘Good progress’ made on 1.4 hectare wildfire near Armstrong

