3 girls groped near False Creek, Vancouver Police search for suspects

VPD are searching for two suspects in separate incidents from Tuesday Aug. 17

Vancouver Police are searching for suspects in yet another case of groping in Vancouver.

Three girls were groped Tuesday afternoon near False Creek. The string of assaults began at Granville Island around 4:30 pm. Two 11-year-old girls were walking near the seawall when an unknown man on a bike groped one of the girls from behind. The suspect then followed the girls to West 6th Avenue and Birch Street, where he groped the second girl.

In a separate incident about a half-hour later, a 15-year-old girl was running on the seawall near Science World when she was groped by a stranger.

Sgt. Steve Addison said each victim did the right thing in going to a trusted adult and reporting the incidents to police immediately.

VPD described the suspect in the Granville Island incident as a five-foot four Asian man in his 30s with medium-coloured skin and black-framed glasses. He was wearing a blue hat, grey t-shirt, dark shorts, and was riding a red and white bike.

The suspect from the incident near Science World had dark hair and was wearing a dark ball cap, a grey shirt light-coloured or grey pants, and a dark backpack. He was also riding a red and white bike.

It’s not clear yet whether the incidents are linked and there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

“We don’t know who is responsible for these crimes, but we’re working hard to gather evidence and identify the person or people responsible,” VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said. “Until we know more, we’re encouraging people to be aware and to immediately call 9-1-1 if they feel unsafe or have information about a crime.”

Anyone with information about these sexual assaults is asked to call VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0601.

