3 ‘Dream Home’ lottery prizes located in South Surrey

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation announced that three 2018 Dream Home Lottery prize homes are located in South Surrey.

The South Surrey prize-packages include a five-bedroom, six-bathroom ‘Luxury Living’ home in Grandview Heights (3045 167 St.). The 1,848 sq. ft. footprint home includes a “grand chef’s kitchen, master retreat with Juliet balcony, theatre style media room, sauna, elevator and so much more.”

The prize package includes more than $120,000 in furnishings and accessories and $25,000 cash.

The second grand-prize option in South Surrey is a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house located at 16538 25A Ave. The two-storey house comes with $1 million cash, more than $80,000 in furnishings and accessories, a vacation for two to Italy with $5,000 cash and a 2018 Honda Clarity Plug In Touring.

The third prize option for South Surrey is a two-storey home located at 16542 25A Ave. The prize comes with more than $80,000 in furnishings and accessories, a 2018 BMW 230i xDrive Cabriolet and $1 million cash.

Other homes featured in the lottery are located in Vernon, Vancouver, Vancouver Island or an option to take $2.2 million cash.

Proceeds of the lottery go towards research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

There are seven grand prize packages in total, the lottery winner has an option of which prize they would like.

Dream Lottery ticket prices are $100 for three, $175 for six, $250 for nine and 20-packs cost $500. The lottery also includes a 50/50 Plus Lottery, which has a maximum payout up to $1,140,000, depending on the number of tickets sold.

“The Dream Lottery Grand Prize home in Grandview Heights, South Surrey, is designed to deliver both comfort and wow factor,” said Erin Cebula, BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery spokesperson said in a news release. “The home is over 5,000 square feet, with a grand chef’s kitchen, five bedrooms, theatre-style media room, sauna and an elevator. It really is a dream!”

Ticket sales for the 2018 Dream Lottery run until midnight, Oct. 12, and there are 3,157 prizes worth more than $3.9 million, including luxury homes, vacations, and cars. Individuals can purchase their tickets online at https://bcchildren.com, by phone at 604.692.2333, or 1.888.887.8771, or in-person at London Drugs, Save-On Foods, PriceSmart Food, Urban Affair, BC Children’s Hospital, or at any grand prize show homes located in South Surrey.

The grand-prize packages are available for viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

