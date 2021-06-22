Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)

2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C.’s parks pass system is now active, allowing locals to book a visit to one of five provincial parks.

The pilot program was first implemented last summer in an effort to protect the environment by addressing a surge in visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic at popular parks, four of which are located on the southern coast.

Starting Wednesday (June 23), passes will be required at Joffre Lakes, Mount Robson’s Berg Lake Trail, Stawamus Chief’s Backside Trail, Garibaldi park at Diamond Head trailheads, Rubble Creek, Cheakamus and Golden Ears park.

“The number of passes available each day will be adjusted to accommodate as many visitors as possible,” said the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in a June 15 statement.

“Youth will not require a pass when accompanied by a parent or guardian with a pass.”

READ MORE: Day-use passes needed for 5 busy B.C. parks to ensure safety, protect environment

Other changes to this year’s pass program include expanding the booking time to 7 a.m. the day prior to arrival.

In the last decade, day use in provincial parks has increased by 34 per cent.

In 2019, BC Parks had 26 million day-use visits. More than 42 per cent of them were visitors concentrated on the south coast, such as the 853,700 logged at Golden Ears park.

“Day-use passes have really helped us to safely and effectively manage the volume of traffic entering the park to prevent overcrowding,” said Golden Ears operator Stu Burgess.

READ ALSO: Golden Ears park operator hoping for better system to limit guests

“While it’s wonderful to see the public appreciation for parks and outdoor recreation, this is creating real environmental pressures and posing park management challenges for all jurisdictions,” said executive director Dawn Carr of Canadian Parks Council.

Visitors often stay on popular trails and the overuse of the pathways leads to environmental impacts such as soil erosion, altered hydrology, damaged vegetation and more garbage from littering.

BC Parks plans to evaluate the second phase of the pilot program for future consideration of day passes within the park system.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC governmentBC ParksCoronavirus

Previous story
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations
Next story
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Just Posted

Point Roberts is part of the mainland United States but not physically connected to it, to reach the community by land one must pass through Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Closed Canadian border leaves Point Roberts’ only grocery store on verge of closure

‘We’re Americans but we’re not attached to America. It’s easy to forget we’re here,’ says owner Ali Hayton

A sulcata tortoise hitches a ride with Kelsey Langille, animal care coordinator with the Urban Safari Rescue Society. Fully grown, a sulcata tortoise can weigh 300 pounds. (Photo: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: Urban Safari animals survive with dedicated help from friends

‘When COVID hit, it knocked the stuffing out of us’: Sharon Doucette

Sandra Borger, visitor experience coordinator with the Museum of Surrey, tours the exhibit “Trailblazing: Women in Canada Since 1867,” which opens in the museum’s feature gallery June 24. (Photo: Museum of Surrey)
‘Trailblazing women’ exhibit to open at Museum of Surrey

Travelling exhibition to open June 24

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced in December that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Health minister expects construction of Surrey’s new hospital in Cloverdale to begin in 2023, open in 2027

Adrian Dix spoke Tuesday in a Zoom meeting hosted by the Surrey Board of Trade concerning the new hospital

Rapper Vanshu in the “Save Bear Creek” video. (Photo: youtube.com)
VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics

‘For a lot of us this park isn’t a park, it’s like a home,’ Vanshu raps

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Children walk with their parents to Sherwood Park Elementary in North Vancouver for the first day back to school on Sept. 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Study reassures parents, teachers that COVID-19 infrequently shared at school

Federally funded study in Vancouver finds risk at school and in the community was identical

Conservative MP Kevin Waugh rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday April 13, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Single-game sports betting about to become legal in Canada

Senate passes bill to take sports gambling away from overseas agencies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robin Sanford and her fiance Simon Park were married in an impromptu ceremony at Abbotsford Regional Hospital on June 16. (Submitted photo)
Mom dies day after witnessing daughter’s hospital wedding in Abbotsford

Nurses help arrange impromptu ceremony in 3 hours for bride and groom

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson with Premier John Horgan after the budget speech Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. home owner grant won’t be altered, despite expert advice

Tax break for residences worth up to $1.6 million too popular

B.C. conservation officer Sgt. Todd Hunter said a black bear is believed to have killed local livestock. (THE NEWS/files)
Black bear believed to have killed miniature donkey in Maple Ridge

Trap set for predator that has been killing livestock

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Most Read