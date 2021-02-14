A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

People living on British Columbia’s south coast are being told to prepare for a second blast of winter weather on Sunday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of a second winter storm expected to hit the region on Sunday and last until Monday.

The weather says snow will arrive Sunday morning for Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver before turning to rain in the evening.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday, which resulted in closed roads, public transit delays and warnings from Victoria police to stay home due to the snow.

The agency said the the winter weather is due to a collision between Pacific moisture associated with an approaching frontal system and an arctic front along Vancouver Island.

B.C. Transit, which runs public transit on Vancouver Island, has suspended all service in the Cowichan Valley region and is only running eight bus routes in Victoria.

DriveBC has issued travel advisories for highways 1, 14 and 18 on Vancouver Island, warning drivers of limited visibility and snow.

The weekend dose of winter marks the latest bout of cold weather to hit B.C.’s south coast.

Temperatures in Victoria, Metro Vancouver and other areas have plunged 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms over the past week.

The City of Vancouver said it has opened additional shelter space as well as warming centres, which become available when actual or perceived temperatures reach -5 C.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s
Next story
Fire guts Abbotsford apartment building overnight

Just Posted

An excavator demolishes Surrey's old Stardust roller rink building on Saturday, Feb. 13. (Photo: Facebook/Bill Lions Duncan)
PHOTOS: Surrey’s old Stardust building demolished to make way for 49-storey tower

‘Almost gone,’ Bill Lions Duncan posted to Facebook, with photos

Police on scene of a suspicious death in the 19300-block of 66th Avenue on Saturday morning (Feb. 13). Surrey RCMP was called to the home around 7:15 p.m. on Friday and found a dead male. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Police identify 31-year-old victim in ‘suspicious’ death in Surrey

IHIT says man found dead at his home by friend

An injection kit is seen inside the Fraser Health supervised consumption site is pictured in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
In Surrey, 214 people died of overdoses in 2020

That’s nearly double the fatal overdoses in 2019

(Black Press Media files)
Environment Canada: 5 to 10 centimetres of snow for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Heavy snow will ease by afternoon

Near empty security lines are seen at the domestic departures of Vancouver International Airport, Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Surrey school district looks to update policies around extended field studies

In 2020, the district cancelled 53 trips due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Ellen Yun loads Valentine’s Day gifts for her mom, sister and brother in-laws, nephew and her two children Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, outside a Chicago area grocery store. Yun said she had shopped for her husband earlier. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A bleak Valentine’s Day in 2021, lovers find hope in roses, vaccines

People searching for ways to celebrate love amid heartache and isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic

A fire tore through Delair Court in Abbotsford in the early morning of Feb. 14, 2021. (John Morrow/ Black Press)
Fire guts Abbotsford apartment building overnight

Crews still on scene as building smolders, no reports of injuries in Delair Court fire

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding COVID-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C., Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Judge questions court role in managing health orders banning church gatherings

The court is ‘rather ill equipped’ to second-guess health decisions by experts equipped to make them

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A person sits under an umbrella as snow falls in downtown Vancouver on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A snowfall warning is in effect for much of Metro Vancouver, with five to 10 centimetres expected over the course of the day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
2nd snow storm forecast to hit south coast of B.C.

The storm comes on the heels of one that hit the region Saturday

Banff National Park (Wikimedia Commons)
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake shakes Banff; no reports of damage

It says the quake was ‘lightly felt’

Vancouver Canucks’ Jordie Benn, from left to right, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, of Sweden, and J.T. Miller celebrate Hughes’ goal against the Calgary Flames during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks snap 6-game losing skid with 3-1 victory over Calgary

Myers scores winner for Vancouver

A long and happy life in Chemainus has been very good to Ejlif and Anna Mose. (Photo by Don Bodger)
B.C. couple celebrating nearly 70 years of Valentine’s

Chemainus pair Ejlif and Anna Mose still very much in love after nearly 70 years of marriage

Police are urging skiers and snowboarders venturing into the backcountry to be prepared and equipped for avalanches, which are likely to occur. (Jen Coulter photo)
Skier killed, others injured in ‘high-risk’ avalanches this week near Whistler

Police warn of increased avalanche risk this Family Day weekend

Most Read