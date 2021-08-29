VIDEO: 2nd shooting this month at North Surrey house sends one to hospital

Surrey RCMP taped off a house in the 9100-block of 148 Street overnight Sunday after a man was reportedly shot inside the residence. It is the second shooting at the home this month. The first happened Aug. 12. The victim was taken to RCH with undetermined injuries. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP taped off a house in the 9100-block of 148 Street overnight Sunday after a man was reportedly shot inside the residence. It is the second shooting at the home this month. The first happened Aug. 12. The victim was taken to RCH with undetermined injuries. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP taped off a house in the 9100-block of 148 Street overnight Sunday after a man was reportedly shot inside the residence. It is the second shooting at the home this month. The first happened Aug. 12. The victim was taken to RCH with undetermined injuries. (Shane MacKichan photos) Surrey RCMP taped off a house in the 9100-block of 148 Street overnight Sunday after a man was reportedly shot inside the residence. It is the second shooting at the home this month. The first happened Aug. 12. The victim was taken to RCH with undetermined injuries. (Shane MacKichan photos)

For the second time this month, Surrey RCMP were called to a residence in the Guildford area of Surrey following reports of a shooting.

The incident, during which two witnesses say a man was shot, happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday (Aug.29.) at a home in the 9100-block of 148 Street, near Fraser Highway.

It is the same residence where another shooting took place on Aug. 12, according to a Black Press freelancer on scene.

READ ALSO: One injured in Surrey shooting

The victim was reportedly transported to Royal Columbian Hospital with undetermined injuries. RCMP taped off the property and investigators were seen at the incident.

There is no word so far on a motive for the shooting or the condition of the victim.

RCMPSurrey