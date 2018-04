Andrew Clark Crowder was serving four years for aggravated assault

An inmate from Mission Institution died yesterday.

Andrew Clark Crowder, 29, passed away on April 27.

At the time of his death, Crowder had been serving a sentence of four years for aggravated assault since July 19, 2016.

The inmate’s next of kin have been notified of his death.

The Correctional Service Canada will review the circumstances and contact the police and the coroner if required.

No other details have been released.