Power may be disconnected when BC Hydro crews replace poles in the Smithers area. (BC Hydro photo)

26,000 without power across Lower Mainland amid windstorm

Most outages appearing in Fraser Valley

Roughly 26,000 BC Hydro customers are in the dark, as a windstorm hits cities across southern B.C.

A majority of the 54 outages are within the Fraser Valley, as well as in Langley and Maple Ridge.

In most instances, BC Hydro is reporting that crews are on scene.

Environment Canada forecasts the winds will subside Tuesday evening but not before reaching speeds of 60 km/h with gusts up to 90 km/h.

READ MORE: Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

