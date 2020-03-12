$25.4 million announced for classroom addition and a new school site in South Surrey

Surrey Board of Education chair Laurie Larsen and Mayor Doug McCallum listen as Minister of Education Rob Fleming speaks in February 2019 to the construction launch of Edgewood Drive Elementary in South Surrey. (File photo)

A 10-classroom, 250-seat addition is coming to Sunnyside Elementary, as part of efforts announced this week aimed at easing the pressures of South Surrey’s rapidly growing student population.

Minister of Education Rob Fleming shared the news Thursday during a media event at the 2828 159 St. school, during which Fleming also announced funds for the purchase of a new school site in the Darts Hill neighbourhood.

The combined investment is a $25.4 million commitment from the province; the Surrey School District is contributing an additional $5 million for the Darts Hill site.

“After years of underinvestment in Surrey’s school’s, we’re taking action to add new seats for students so they can get out of portables and be better connected to their peers,” Fleming said in a news release.

The Sunnyside addition is anticipated to be complete in September 2022. In combination with an addition slated to open at nearby Pacific Heights Elementary next month and the anticipated opening of Edgewood Drive Elementary in September 2021, it’s expected to eliminate the need for 11 of 12 portables currently in use at Sunnyside.

Both the addition and the Darts Hill site were on a list of urgent projects that was submitted by the school district to the province two years ago as part of its 2019-2020 five-year capital plan requests. The addition was sixth on the 39-project list, while the Darts Hill site was fifth.

Fleming was in South Surrey a year ago to break ground on the 655-seat Edgewood Elementary. That $33-million project is under construction in the 16000-block of 23 Avenue, behind the City of Surrey’s South Surrey Operations Centre.

That groundbreaking followed the launch of construction on the 12-classroom Pacific Heights addition, as well as the start of work on a new, 1,500-seat Grandview Heights Secondary. The latter is also anticipated to open in 2021.

In Thursday’s news release, Surrey Board of Education chair Laurie Larsen said the Sunnyside addition and a new school in the Darts Hill area will help the district respond to a “steadily increasing” student population.

Only one new school has opened in Surrey since 2014, the release notes.

