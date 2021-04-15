Dr. Bonnie Henry – in a B.C. health order that went into effect April 12 – granted WorkSafe inspectors the power to enforce workplace closures with COVID-19 spread. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

24 workplace closures being enforced in Fraser Health under new COVID-19 order

WorkSafe inspectors the power to enforce closures if COVID-19 has spread to 3 or more employees

In the three days since Fraser Health began closing workplaces due to COVID-19, the health authority has ordered 24 businesses to shut down.

Dr. Bonnie Henry – in a B.C. health order that went into effect Monday (April 12) – granted WorkSafe BC inspectors the power to enforce closures if COVID-19 has spread to three employees.

WorkSafe told Black Press Media “prevention officers are limited to serving closure notices to businesses when directed to do so by a medical health officer.”

READ MORE: Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread in B.C: data

READ ALSO: Langley businesses ordered to shut down due to COVID among workers

Tuesday saw 13 workplaces forced to shutter for at least 10 days. This included six in Surrey, which were restaurants, gyms or retail operations.

Among the closure orders issued is Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain Resort.

Five businesses were issued closure noticed on Wednesday, including CDI College in Burnaby and Genie Seniors Services in Chilliwack.

On Thursday, the remainder of worksites being forced to shut down was made public Thursday, including three Surrey businesses – one being an H&M location in Guildford Town Centre.

Once the worksites have reopened, WorkSafe said it will conduct an inspection to review the employer’s COVID-19 safety plan.

RELATED: WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

READ MORE: 2 South Surrey businesses shuttered for at least 10 days due to COVID-19


