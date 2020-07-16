People maintain distance between one another while sitting outside a general store, amid concerns about the coronavirus in Vancouver, on Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

B.C. health officials have confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19, marking five days in a row of higher daily case counts.

Three of the new cases are epi-linked, which means the person did not test positive for the virus but displayed some symptoms after being in close contact with an infected person or work in a facility with a known outbreak.

That brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 192, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (July 16).

Fifteen people are in hospital with three of those in intensive care. There were no new deaths since Wednesday afternoon.

Since the novel coronavirus was first confirmed in B.C. in February, there have been 3,170 confirmed cases.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike
Next story
Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

Just Posted

Pedestrian in critical condition after crash on Highway 10 in Cloverdale

Police say ‘serious collision’ has closed Highway 10 westbound, between 176th and 168th

UPDATE: Fatal fire in wooded area on Langley-Surrey border not suspicious, RCMP says

No cause of death announced; investigation continues, say RCMP

Surrey men charged in crash that left 17-year-old girl with ‘life-altering’ injury

The collision involved a single vehicle that hit a hydro pole

Woman receives ‘extremely disturbing sexual threats’ while on bus in Surrey: police

Incident happened July 14 around 11 p.m. after she got on a bus at Newton Exchange

After 26 years of playing the lottery, Surrey man wins $1M on Canada Day

Surinderpal Gill says he wants to start his own business

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Feds, provinces reach deal on $19 billion in funding for reopening

The money comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read