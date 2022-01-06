20 test positive for COVID-19 at White Rock retirement facility

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four facilities in the region, including a White Rock retirement residence.

According to a news release, 10 residents and 10 staff at White Rock Seniors Village – located at 1183 Maple St. – have tested positive. The facility, owned and operated by Retirement Concepts, offers independent, assisted living and complex care.

Affected staff and residents are all currently self-isolating, the release notes.

“Enhanced control measures” have been implemented and Fraser Health is working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The outbreak was shared following the provincial health officer’s afternoon update on the pandemic Jan. 5, which advised of 3,798 new confirmed cases in B.C.

It is not the first COVID-19 outbreak at the site. One was declared in November 2020 after a staff member tested positive; Fraser Health also declared an outbreak in October 2020.

Other outbreaks noted in Wednesday’s Fraser Health release are at Eagle Ridge Hospital, where four patients in an acute care for elders unit tested positive; Royal Columbian Hospital (affecting eight patients and four staff in a medicine unit); and George Derby Centre in Burnaby (four residents and two staff).

