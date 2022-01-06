White Rock Seniors Village (Peace Arch News photo)

White Rock Seniors Village (Peace Arch News photo)

20 test positive for COVID-19 at White Rock retirement facility

Fraser Health says 10 staff, 10 residents infected at Maple Street care home

Fraser Health has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at four facilities in the region, including a White Rock retirement residence.

According to a news release, 10 residents and 10 staff at White Rock Seniors Village – located at 1183 Maple St. – have tested positive. The facility, owned and operated by Retirement Concepts, offers independent, assisted living and complex care.

Affected staff and residents are all currently self-isolating, the release notes.

“Enhanced control measures” have been implemented and Fraser Health is working with the sites to identify anyone who may have been exposed.

The outbreak was shared following the provincial health officer’s afternoon update on the pandemic Jan. 5, which advised of 3,798 new confirmed cases in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 3,798 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, more in hospital

It is not the first COVID-19 outbreak at the site. One was declared in November 2020 after a staff member tested positive; Fraser Health also declared an outbreak in October 2020.

Other outbreaks noted in Wednesday’s Fraser Health release are at Eagle Ridge Hospital, where four patients in an acute care for elders unit tested positive; Royal Columbian Hospital (affecting eight patients and four staff in a medicine unit); and George Derby Centre in Burnaby (four residents and two staff).


tholmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

CoronavirusSeniorsWhite Rock

Previous story
Surrey records its highest-ever weekly COVID-19 case count
Next story
Heavy snowfall cancels ferry service between Vancouver Island, mainland

Just Posted

The Alex Fraser Bridge closed on Thursday for winter operations. (Drive BC)
Alex Fraser Bridge closes due to winter conditions

The Surrey school district has closed all sites for a snow day Thursday (Jan. 6). (Photo: jordantinney/Twitter)
Snow day for Surrey school district sites

BCHL commissioner Chris Hebb (inset) has been part of the junior ‘A’ league since 2018. (Garrett James photo)
Overcoming COVID-19, other barriers ‘a wild ride’ says BCHL commissioner

Metro Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect another 5 centimetres of snow this morning, while up to 40 centimetres is expected to fall near Hope, up to 25 centimetres near Howe Sounds and up to 35 centimetres from Squamish to Whistler. Crystal Schick/Yukon News
Environment Canada: Winter storm warning continues across Lower Mainland