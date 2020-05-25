20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

Langley Lodge said that 20 residents have now died in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak at the seniors care home as of Monday, May 25.

There were two new cases, four active cases among residents, and 19 recoveries among the residents, according to the update posted on the Lodge’s website.

In addition, there have been nine cases among staff members, including two Fraser Health workers sent into the facility to help. There have been more than 50 cases total linked to the Lodge.

Recovery means that a person has had no symptoms and it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms.

“However we are remaining cautious and will continue to keep all residents on droplet precautions until Public Health determine that our outbreak is over,” the latest update said.

READ MORE: Langley Lodge has had no new cases of COVID-19 in past six days

The outbreak has been contained to the second and third floors of the seniors care home. Residents are confined to their rooms and receive their meals delivered on trays.

“Our staff continue to grieve the loss of these residents and we all extend our sincere condolences to families and friends,” says the latest update on the Lodge’s website.

Langley Lodge CEO Debra Hauptman encouraged families of residents to call her personally if they have questions – her phone number is posted on the updates page, along with the phone number of director of care Lisa Samms-Maxwell.

In response to concerns raised last week by a resident’s daughter about a lack of frequent information, Hauptman said that there have been updates on the home’s website, and emails were sent out as well.

Updates to the website were posted May 1, 6, and 15. Over the last week, there have been daily updates to the numbers of fatalities, active cases, and recoveries on the update site.

The current outbreak began on April 28, with a staff member thought to have contracted the novel coronavirus in the community. While the staff member was asymptomatic, it was passed to residents, and the virus got into a ward for dementia patients.

CoronavirusLangleySeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019
Next story
Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Just Posted

Appeal court overturns Surrey sexual assault aquittal, orders new trial

Appeal court judge says Surrey court failed to consider evidence of ‘passive dishonesty’

Surrey cadets need new home as COVID-19 limits options for growing 767 Dearman squadron

‘We’re now the second largest air cadet squadron in the province,’ commander says

Young Surrey artists win B.C.’s ‘Democracy and Me’ contest, in two of the three categories

‘Our democracy and public institutions will be well served by these bright lights’

Powerlifter gives back to Surrey healthcare workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Sumeet Sharma aims to visit all Lower Mainland hospitals, including Peace Arch, to deliver food

‘Not a joke’: Promoter wants to rocket-launch man the length of White Rock pier

Brooke Colby says he’s building an eight-foot rocket in his backyard

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

Help the ‘Cloverdale Reporter’ continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

20 dead in COVID-19 outbreak at Langley Lodge

There were two new cases detected, according to the Lodge’s update

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

UPDATE: One person dead, two in critical condition after Highway 1 collision in Langley

A man and woman were taken to hospital in critical condition

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

Most Read