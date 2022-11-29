The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)

STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways

Eastern Fraser Valley municipalities also affected

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Interior’s major highways.

The Coquihalla Highway and Okanagan Connector are being affected by the warning that was announced around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Both highways are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow in the next 24 hours, causing dangerous driving conditions. Light snow will start during the day with the majority of the snow coming at night, into Wednesday morning.

Wind is also expected to reach 60 km/h on the Connector. Low visibility will also be a factor for drivers.

While the winter storm warning is in effect for the two highways, there are no alerts currently in place for any of the major Interior cities, including Kelowna, Merritt, Penticton, and Vernon.

The same can’t be said for the Eastern Fraser Valley as Hope, Chilliwack, and Abbotsford have snowfall warnings in place. They are expecting 20-25 cm of snow in the next 24 hours, beginning Tuesday and coming to an end Wednesday evening. Winds in the area are going to range from 40-70 km/h.

Environment Canada warns travellers to drive with caution and to be prepared as conditions can change quickly.

READ MORE: Front-loaded, cold and snowy winter ahead, Weather Network forecast suggests

READ MORE: Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayFraser ValleyHighway 5HopeKelownaMerrittOkanaganSnowtravel

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No charges for Mountie who hit pedestrian in middle of Langley Bypass
Next story
Coast Salish lawyer Doug White joining B.C. premier’s office to speed reconciliation

Just Posted

Environment Canada is forecasting heavy snowfall throughout the Lower Mainland, beginning late Tuesday afternoon (Nov. 29). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Snowfall warnings issued across Lower Mainland, with up to 35 cm expected

TEASER PHOTO
‘Star’ time for Surrey’s rebranded Crescendo Operatic Society with grant-winning show

A massive Christmas display lights up the night in Cloverdale. As part of the display, the homeowners are collecting donations for the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank. (Photo submitted: Andrea Bonneteau)
Massive Christmas display lights up the night in Cloverdale

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, in charge of the Surrey RCMP, addresses Surrey city council on Monday, Nov. 28. (Screen shot)
Claims Surrey RCMP not locally accountable are ‘unfounded’ and ‘laughable,’ Edwards tells council