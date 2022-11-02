Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada U-20 women’s soccer coach Bob Birarda arrives at provincial court for a sentencing hearing, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Birarda, 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching for offences involving four different people between 1988 and 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

16 months to be spent in jail, 8 months in community

A provincial court judge in North Vancouver has handed a two-year sentence to Bob Birarda, a former Vancouver Whitecaps and Canada Soccer coach, for sex offences involving four female athletes.

Judge Deanne Gaffar says Birarda “immeasurably harmed” and violated the sexual integrity of four “youthful” soccer players, three of whom were under 18 years old at the time of the offences.

Gaffar says Birarda will spend nearly 16 months of the sentence in jail, while the remaining eight months will be served in the community under conditions that had yet to be imposed.

That will be followed by three years’ probation.

Gaffar says Birarda was in a position of trust with each of the victims, who feared that rejecting his interest in them would harm their soccer careers.

Birarda, who is 55, pleaded guilty in February to three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual touching involving the teens.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach Birarda pleads guilty to 4 sex charges

READ ALSO: ‘I am so sorry’: Former Vancouver Whitecaps coach apologizes for sex offences

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimesexual assaultsoccerVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau says Canadians ‘have to intervene’ somehow in Haiti, convenes incident group
Next story
PHOTOS: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang

Just Posted

Logan La Roue underwent extensive rehab to learn how to walk again after her spinal tumour was successfully removed, leading to her chronic pain being cured. (Contributed photo)
‘My world stopped’: White Rock resident nearly loses ability to walk due to spinal tumour

Dr. Petra Zebroff speaks during the TEDxSurrey event last February at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Photo: tedxsurrey.ca)
Meet the 12 who’ll talk at next TEDxSurrey, including 2 students from Fraser Heights

Doug McCallum going through security at Surrey provincial court in Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Defence presenting case in Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial in Surrey

South Surrey-raised forwards Jordan Gavin (left, with Tri-City Americans) and Tomas Mrsic (Medicine Hat Tigers) pose for a photo during a recent game involving the two WHL teams. (Submitted photo)
South Surrey pals are opponents on different Canadian teams at World U17 Hockey Challenge