FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

FILE - Two women were critically injured in a black bear attack near Dawson Creek on Oct. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife)

2 women critically injured in bear attack in northeastern B.C.

Victims were hiking at Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek Oct. 3

It’s not yet known whether two women pulled from a hiking trail in northeastern B.C. Tuesday (Oct. 3) will survive the bear attack that left them there.

They were found laying critically injured in the bush of Bear Mountain near Dawson Creek just before 8 p.m., after two officers on an off-road vehicle spotted them. Dawson Creek RCMP say the women, aged approximately 30 and 48 years old, had been injured for at least an hour before they were found.

Roaming around the two victims was a large boar black bear, according to RCMP. Officers attempted to scare it off, but it refused to leave so they used a rifle to shoot and kill it.

The two women were then transported out of the trail network, where waiting paramedics took them by air ambulance to hospital.

As of Wednesday morning, RCMP said the women “remain alive.”

Police are reminding trail users to always make noise when they are in the backcountry to alert bears to their presence, and to carry bear spray and travel in groups.

“Avoid hiking on trails in the backcountry during sunrise and sunset, which is when most animals will be most active,” RCMP said.

READ ALSO: B.C. study links policy changes and logging patterns, shows targeting of old growth

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsnorthernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Home of Langley City homicide victim Naomi Onotera being sold
Next story
Election promises fly as Surrey candidates, slates hit final stretch

Just Posted

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Election promises fly as Surrey candidates, slates hit final stretch

A cube van rests in the ditch after going off the road on 80th Avenue near 184th Street Oct. 3. (Photo: Curtis Kreklau / South Fraser News Services)
Single vehicle crash on 80th in Clayton

Surrey Forward mayoral candidate Jinny Sims.
Sims promising soccer stadium, entertainment district for Surrey if elected

The newest member of the British Columbia legislature, Elenore Sturko (right), elected last month in Surrey South byelection, is sworn in by clerk Kate Ryan-Lord at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The clerk says Sturko is the first politician pledging allegiance to King Charles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
Sturko Canada’s first pledge to King Charles as fall agenda at B.C. legislature opens

Pop-up banner image