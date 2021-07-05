Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Police cars are seen parked outside Vancouver Police Department headquarters in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2 Vancouver police officers stabbed during incident involving child in Chinatown

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man

Two Vancouver police officers are in hospital after being stabbed while responding to a forcible confinement involving a two-year-old in Chinatown.

Police say the incident happened at 10 a.m. Monday, at a residential building near Keefer Street and Gore Avenue.

The officers allegedly entered the suite where a struggled ensued with a 59-year-old man. During the altercation, police say a Taser was used on the man.

He is also in hospital receiving treatment.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC, an agency that investigates all police-related incidents that result in injury or death, has been notified.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Police

Previous story
Surrey, White Rock fire crews ‘ready’ to help with B.C. wildfires
Next story
Surrey RCMP raid Langley business suspected of illegally selling cannabis

Just Posted

The sixth annual Clovie awards will be handed out Nov. 17 at Northview Golf and Country Club. (Photo: submitted)
Cloverdale Chamber seeking nominations for annual Clovie awards

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO)
Police watchdog to investigate second death after Surrey RCMP arrest in five days

Surrey RCMP seized a number of guns that were allegedly connected to a Langley shop suspected of illegally selling cannabis. (RCMP handout)
Surrey RCMP raid Langley business suspected of illegally selling cannabis

Cloverdale-area farmer Mike Bose at his family-operated corn maze in 2016. The annual attraction won’t open this summer for the first time in 22 years. (File photo: Tom Zillich)
Surrey’s Bose Corn Maze won’t open this summer due to COVID uncertainties