(The Canadian Press files)

2 men facing fraud charges in ATM scam that recorded bank card PINs

Vancouver police say group allegedly manipulated bank machines to record bank card information

Two men are facing fraud related charges for allegedly tampering with Vancouver ATMs so users’ bank card PINs would be recorded upon being tapped.

Catrlin Virgil Diugu, 37, has pled guilty to his charge, and 33-year-old Liviu-Marius Dogariu has been charged with possessing a device to obtain computer service, Vancouver police said in a news release Thursday.

Police were notified by Scotia Bank in early May that a number of its bank machines has been manipulated to temporarily disable security features.

Police said the four people are believed to be involved in what they are calling a “sophisticated operation.”

The group allegedly entered the ATM vestibules at night, set up a discreet camera to capture a customer’s PIN, and then placed a cover over the card reader to prevent the card from ejecting at the end of the transaction.

They also took additional steps to remove the customer service contact information on the machines, police said, so customers would need to leave before making contact with the bank.

While Diugu and Dogariu are in custody, two others have been released pending a further investigation.

“It appears these people are a part of a group making their way across Canada from Ontario to B.C. Our investigators are following up with other police agencies to see if there are any links that could help with unsolved files,” Const. Jason Doucette said.

“If your card gets stuck in a bank ATM, please be patient, and don’t leave until you receive clear directions from bank staff.”

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam is asked to contact their bank and make a report with their local police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. aHUS patient in need of kidney donation
Next story
More than 100 military troops stationed in Fraser Valley on flood watch

Just Posted

Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Vendors, musicians, food and more coming to downtown Cloverdale this weekend

VIDEO: The inspiration behind a Surrey gang presentation in elementary schools

FIRST IN A SERIES: One Mountie’s tale of recognizing youth recruitment in gangs, and how Surrey RCMP are trying to stop it

Surrey Board of Trade releases cannabis ‘support guide’ for businesses

The guide aims to ‘fill the gap’ on how to manage marijuana impairment in the workplace

Local mom makes huge donations of breast milk

North Delta mommy has donated roughly 25 four-litre jugs of her breast milk to babies in need

Earl Marriott wins pair of Fraser Valley rugby championships

Junior and senior boys teams finished first in region after victories Wednesday in Abbotsford

VIDEO: Quick work with ‘cat’s eyes’ on busy Surrey street

Three-person crew shows how it’s done on 152nd Street

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

More than 100 military troops stationed in Fraser Valley on flood watch

As water recedes in the Interior, military departs with a contingent to stay behind in Chilliwack

2 men facing fraud charges in ATM scam that recorded bank card PINs

Vancouver police say group allegedly manipulated bank machines to record bank card information

Elderly man killed in Burnaby collision between bus and SUV

Police believe he may have had a ‘medical incident’ before hitting the bus

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations

Eight women told CNN they were sexually harassed by the Hollywood actor

Most Read