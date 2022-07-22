The two suspects stole a car in Kelowna on Thursday and have since been arrested. RCMP are no longer asking residents to be on the lookout for them. (File photo)

2 men arrested after allegedly stealing car in Kelowna then fleeing to Midway

The two men evaded police after stealing a car in Kelowna and abandoning it in Midway

Midway RCMP arrested two suspects allegedly connected to an abandoned stolen car that was the subject of a police chase.

Two men reportedly stole a vehicle in Kelowna on July 21. Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it headed towards Midway.

The vehicle was found near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

In an earlier release RCMP asked Midway residents to watch for anyone who might have been involved.

