Two Kent Institution inmates have been assaulted in just as many weeks. Correctional Service Canada and the Agassiz RCMP are investigating. (File Photo)

2 inmates assaulted in 2 weeks at Kent Institution in Agassiz

Both inmates transported to outside hospital for treatment

Kent Institution has recorded two separate assault incidents in the span of two weeks.

The incidents occurred on Nov. 27 and Dec. 7, according to releases issued from Correctional Service Canada on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9, respectively. In both situations, an inmate was found to be victim of an assault and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.As of the date of the releases, neither victim has returned to the prison yet.

Individual assailants have been identified in both incidents and action has been taken. No staff or other inmates were injured during either incident. The Agassiz RCMP and the CSC are investigating the incidents.

“The safety and security of institutions, their staff and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system,” the CSC stated.

Agassiz

