The incident occured late Saturday night, near Mabel Lake Resort and the community of Hupel. (Google Maps)

The incident occured late Saturday night, near Mabel Lake Resort and the community of Hupel. (Google Maps)

2 in hospital after helicopter crash near Mabel Lake

A small dog is also missing after the crash

A helicopter crash on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake late Saturday (Aug. 12) night has sent two people to the hospital.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, an incident took place around 8 p.m., where a small helicopter crashed into the river. Two people have been sent to the hospital.

Additionally, according to Brianna Megan Winrow, a small chihuahua is missing, after being involved in the crash.

The chihuahua, named Chalupa, was last seen wearing a red therapy vest. Phone or text: 250-878-6497 or 250-864-4491 if seen.

The condition of the two people, and chihuahua, is unknown.

The Morning Star will update with more information.

READ MORE: Vernon gallery seeks Indigenous artworks for gift shop

READ MORE: Extreme temperatures hitting B.C.’s Interior

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Helicopter crash

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Increased temperatures, wind gusts expected Sunday for East Adams Lake fire
Next story
Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Sunday, prompting warning

Just Posted

Plenty of people headed to the waterfront in White Rock, enjoying the beach and the breezes on Sunday, Aug. 13, the same day Environment Canada issued a heat warning about a heat wave expected to last through Wednesday (Aug. 16). (Tricia Weel photo)
Heat wave hits south coast of British Columbia Sunday, prompting warning

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

Police could be seen collecting evidence at the scene. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Shooting at Surrey bus stop sends man to hospital

Taran Kingsbury from the YMCA takes on a member from Surrey Crime Prevention Society at PICS community youth soccer event at Newton Athletic Park in Surry on August 11, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey non-profit host event ‘to celebrate the spirit of youthfulness through the game of soccer’