Witnesses reported seeing the woman smoking at a site where a brush fire started along Dallas Road on Saturday (Keri Coles/News staff)

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

After a busy week that included two small fires sparked by cigarette butts, the Victoria Fire Department is reminding people to use common sense.

“It’s not very glamourous messaging, we’re just wanting to make sure people are aware of the improper disposal of smoking materials, and that they’re taking the time and due diligence to make sure the smoking materials are sufficiently extinguished,” said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Atkinson.

READ MORE:Cigarette causes early morning deck fire in Victoria

This week a brush fire along Dallas Road on Saturday, and a deck fire on Kings Road on Thursday were both caused by lit cigarettes.

While the two fires were minor, Atkinson said the same habit could cause bigger problems in dry summer months.

READ MORE:Woman admits to accidentally starting Dallas Road brush fire

“I think as we transition to warm months this will become more and more of a focus,” he said. “These past incidents demonstrate the potential damage that could happen.”

Atkinson noted that while over the years the number of cigarette-related fires have dropped, the Victoria Fire Department still attends several incidents a year due to smoking materials.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
98-year-old cyclist in critical condition after struck by car in Abbotsford
Next story
Surrey firefighters put out brush fire

Just Posted

Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, March 17–22

Lottery ticket lawsuit, mysterious holes in tree trunks, and more

Surrey firefighters put out brush fire

Conditions were windy

What’s happening in Cloverdale this weekend, March 22 to 24

Looking for something to do in Cloverdale this weekend?

Upbeat White Rock concert blends ecology, history

The Wilds and Tiller’s Folly raise ‘Voices for the Salish Sea’

Surrey mom says Liberal budget falls short in helping people with autism

Louise Witt, whose son has autism, says budget provisions like ‘putting a Band-Aid on a cancer’

Hooked on yarn? Check out this fibre art convention in Cloverdale Friday, Saturday

Eleventh-annual fibre art convention rolls into town

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

98-year-old cyclist in critical condition after struck by car in Abbotsford

83-year-old driver stayed on scene and did not suffer any injuries in the incident

Wildlife activists slam B.C. business, clubs for ‘wolf-whacking’ contests

Chilcotin Guns, Creston Valley Rod and Gun Club and West Kootenay Outdoorsmen Club under fire

VIDEO: Giants take a 1-0 playoff series lead

Vancouver beat Seattle 7-1 in game one of the best-of-seven Western Conference series in Langley

‘Families torn apart:’ Truck driver in fatal Broncos crash gets 8-year sentence

Judge Inez Cardinal told court in Melfort, Sask., that Sidhu’s remorse and guilty plea were mitigating factors

Boy who went missing from park remains largest probe in Victoria police history

The four-year old Victoria boy went missing without a trace on March 24, 1991

Six ‘distraction thefts’ in two days spark warning to seniors by Vancouver police

Distraction thefts are used to steal jewelry off the necks of unsuspecting women

Most Read