An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

An excavator moves railcar wheels at the site of a CP train derailment near Craven, Sask. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

2 Canadian Pacific train derailments being cleaned up in Alberta and Saskatchewan

RCMP said no injuries have been reported

Emergency responders are clearing the scenes of two Canadian Pacific Railway train derailments in Western Canada.

CP said in a statement that a freight train carrying potash went off the tracks Tuesday evening near Craven, Sask., northwest of Regina.

The company said there were no injuries or public safety concerns. CP crews and resources were immediately dispatched to clean the site and continued to do so Wednesday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said a significant amount of potash was released, but no dangerous goods were spilled.

RCMP said another CP train derailed around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near Barons, Alta., north of Lethbridge.

“The train which was northbound is reported to have had an engine derail and a few empty fuel cars have tipped over,” police said in a statement. “The derailed engine, as a result of the angle it is at currently is resting at, is causing diesel fuel to leak from the fuel entry point.”

RCMP said no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews, CP Rail and hazardous materials response teams from Calgary are on scene. Traffic in the area is being rerouted.

The causes of both derailments are still under investigation.

The Canadian Press

CP Rail

Previous story
One injured in truck collision with freight train in Glen Valley
Next story
Prominent Kelowna anti-lockdown protester faces assault charges

Just Posted

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Missing 16-year-old Surrey boy found safe

Barnston Island ferry. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Construction work to begin at Barnston Island Ferry docks

Abbotsford saw its first snowfall of the season on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. More is expected overnight on Dec. 29. (Shane MacKichan)
Arctic outflow finally eases for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020. Canadian Blood Services has issued another call for donations during the holiday season, with an emphasis on the need for donations of O-negative blood. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Immediate need’ for blood donations during holiday season