2 arrested, handgun seized after Surrey traffic stop

Surrey RCMP say one of the men was wanted on Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking

Surrey RCMP say two men have been arrested and a loaded handgun was seized after a traffic stop in Whalley.

On Feb. 25 at 11:18 p.m., the gang enforcement team was conducting a traffic stop in the 13200-block of Old Yale Road when the driver and passenger “attempted to flee on foot but didn’t make it far before they were arrested,” according to a release from RCMP Const. Sarbjit Sangha.

Sangha said as the driver attempted to flee, “he dropped a loaded handgun as he was running away from police.” Surrey Gang Enforcement Team officers seized the firearm, she added.

The passenger, Sangha said, was arrested “a short distance away” with help from Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Loukman Abdullah, of Montreal, has been charged with several firearm offences, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and willfully obstruct police, she noted. Abdullah, 27, has been remanded in custody.

Sangha said Mali Jean, of Burnaby, was arrested and “further investigation into his identity lead to the discovery that he was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for human trafficking.” Jean, 33, has been held in custody until his next court appearance.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

