$1M lotto surprise for Surrey dad buying takeout food for son’s birthday

Talk about a birthday celebration, and something of a million-dollar meal.

To celebrate his son’s big day, Surrey resident Erwin Espiritu went to buy takeout food. That’s when he learned he’d won the $1 million Maxmillions prize from the Oct. 9 Lotto Max draw, according to a news release from BCLC media relations.

“At first I thought I had only won $1,000 and was shocked and pleasantly surprised,” Espiritu said of the win, which he discovered while waiting in line for food. “When I went to show my son, he said that there was six zeros on the screen, not three.”

Espiritu bought the winning ticket at the Panorama Town Pantry on 58th Avenue, Surrey.

He said the win means a new house for his family. Espiritu also plans to share some of his prize with his extended family.

“Winning this amount makes me think more about my future and what is to come,” he said.



