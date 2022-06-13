Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

19 B.C. municipal officers under investigation for misconduct during undercover training

Details of the misconduct not detailed, but described as ‘serious and concerning’

Nineteen police officers across the province are under investigation, following alleged misconduct during an undercover officer training course earlier this year.

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner announced the investigation Monday (June 13), involving allegations against police officers from city police departments in Abbotsford, Vancouver, New Westminster, Delta, Surrey, Saanich, Victoria and the Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The allegations brought forward were not detailed, and Black Press Media has asked for additional information.

In a statement, the OPCC said the alleged misconduct was reported to the BC Municipal Chiefs of Police by the RCMP who had officers present in an observer role. It was then reported to the OPCC and an order of investigation requested.

“The actions of some municipal police officers while performing various physical acts and activities in some of the scenarios, caused concern that their actions could be defined as potential misconduct under the Police Act,” the statement reads.

“The nature of the allegations includes serious and concerning conduct performed in front of course supervisors and other course participants.”

Chief Const. John Lo of the West Vancouver Police Department has been appointed as the discipline authority to oversee the probe.

The Police Complaint Commissioner is a civilian, independent Officer of the Legislature overseeing complaints, investigations and discipline involving municipal police in British Columbia.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsPolice

Previous story
Construction safety issues in Surrey, Mission lead to $25K fine, 14 days incarceration
Next story
Two Sikh rally organizers say they were wrongly arrested amid Parliament bomb scare

Just Posted

Taking place at the Langley Events Centre in the field house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 23, there will be over 75 exhibitors collectively offering over 500 opportunities for employment and 1,000’s of post secondary options to choose from. (File photo)
Amid worker shortages, endless opportunities at Black Press Media’s career fair in Langley

Surrey Mounties are asking for the public’s help to locate Samantha Sheepskin. (RCMP handout)
Mounties looking for missing woman

Flyhalf Parker Lodewijkx runs with the ball while scrumhalf Evan Isaac (right) runs in support in the provincial AAA Tier II bronze medal game June 4 against Terry Fox. Tweedsmuir won the game 21-15. (Photo submitted: Jamie Overgaard)
Lord Tweedsmuir wins bronze at rugby provincials

Police tape is shown on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Surrey Police Service cop, or cops, among 19 in B.C. under investigation for misconduct