18-year-old shot and killed by police near Vancouver playground

Police watchdog now investigating; no other victims reported

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed by police in the early hours of Saturday (Aug. 5), and B.C.’s independent police watchdog is now investigating.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has been called in after an 18-year-old was shot by Vancouver Police officers. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries.

Vancouver Police said in an emailed release that officers responded to 911 calls for the sounds of gunshots around the playground at Clinton Park, near Grant and Penticton streets in East Vancouver.

VPD said that when officers arrived at the park, they encountered a man with a firearm.

“Shots were fired, and the suspect was shot by police.”

The release does not specify who fired first.

VPD said no police officers were injured, and there were no victims related to the initial 911 call have been located.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of police in B.C. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

Vancouver Police

