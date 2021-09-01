Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Parliament Hill is viewed below a Canada flag in Gatineau, Quebec, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

18 souls want to be MP in Surrey’s north end ridings

Seven are in the running in Surrey Centre, six in Fleetwood-Port Kells and five in Surrey-Newton

Eighteen souls have stepped forward in the hope of scoring a federal election win in the north end of Surrey on Monday, Sept. 20.

Seven are in the running in Surrey Centre, six in Fleetwood-Port Kells and five in Surrey-Newton.

Elections Canada issued the finalized candidates list on Wednesday.

Voters in Surrey Centre will have a choice of Liberal incumbent Randeep Sarai, Conservative Tina Bains, New Democrat Sonia Andhi, Green Party candidate Felix Kongyuy, Kevin Pielak of the Christian Heritage Party, Joe Kennedy of the People’s Party of Canada and Ryan Abbott, of the Communist Party of Canada.

In Fleetwood-Port Kells, ypu have Liberal incumbent Ken Hardie, Conservative Dave Hayer, Raj Toor of the NDP, Green candidate Perry DeNure, Amrit Birring of the People’s Party of Canada, and Independent Murali Krishnan.

In Surrey-Newton, Liberal incumbent Sukh Dhaliwal is seeking re-election, challenged by Conservative Syed Mohsin, New Democrat Avneet Johal, Pamela Singh of the People’s Party of Canada and Independent Parveer Hundal.


