Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $15.7 billion shipbuilding plan in Vancouver Wednesday. (CPAC)

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

The federal government will build the majority of its new Coast Guard ships in Vancouver, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Wednesday.

Of the 18 new ships, 16 will be built at Seaspan’s Vancouver shipyards, while two others will be constructed at Irving Shipyards in Nova Scotia.

Trudeau called the $15.7 billion project a “full renewal” of the country’s shipbuilding sector and said the move would bring jobs to B.C.

The ships built in B.C. will be used for light icebreaking, environmental response and offshore search and rescue.

