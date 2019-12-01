15-year-old girl reported missing in Surrey

Coralee Niedzielski was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of Surrey Central Mall

Coralee Niedzielski was last seen on Nov. 29. (RCMP handout photo)

Surrey RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

In a news release issued Sunday morning at 7:47 a.m., police say Coralee Niedzielski was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the area of Surrey Central Mall.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Niedzielski as a 15-year-old Indigenous girl, 5’2”, brown to red hair, green eyes, and was last wearing a blue cookie monster hoodie and black leggings.

“Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being,” the release states.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Niedzielski is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 quoting file number 2019-185782.

