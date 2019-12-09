15-year-old charged following threat to South Surrey high school

A text sent to parents at Elgin Park Secondary Nov. 14 tells them students are safe and asks them not to come to the school. (File photo)

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a threat made against a South Surrey high school last month.

According to Surrey RCMP, investigation into the Nov. 14 incident led the detachment’s Youth Unit officers to a pair of 15-year-olds. One has been charged with public mischief and is to appear in court “at a later date.” A second is “actively participating in extra-judicial measure in lieu of charges.”

The incident in question prompted a massive police response at the 13484 24 Ave. school just before 11 a.m. The school put its hold-and-secure protocol in action – keeping students inside classrooms – and police shut down 24 Avenue in both directions in front of the school for nearly an hour as officers, including canine units, scoured the scene.

READ MORE: UPDATE: ‘Hold and secure’ at Elgin Park Secondary lifted

Police at the time said the response was due to “an unspecified threat.”

In a news release Monday, police said the threat was received by telephone.

Real and perceived threats are investigated with similar vigour, it adds.

“We respond seriously to threats, treating them as credible until we can prove otherwise. We also investigate and pursue those responsible for false threats just as vigorously,” Surrey Youth Unit Sgt. David Fouche said in the release.

“Not only do these types of threats cause significant and unwarranted concern for families, they also divert emergency services away from where they may be needed elsewhere in the city.”

Police confirmed to Peace Arch News that neither teen attends Elgin. They would not disclose further details, citing the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information on the incident, who hasn’t already spoken to police, is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers, at 1-800-222-8477.