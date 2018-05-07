The wave pool at Newton Recreation Centre. (photo: surrey.ca)

15 Surrey facilities on $300m ‘Canada 150’ project list

Community infrastructure program created to mark 150th anniversary of confederation

Several facilities in Surrey benefited from a $300-million federal fund set up to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary as a nation.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program, or CIP150, marked the confederation birthday in 2017 through investments in projects to rehabilitate, renovate or enhance cultural and community facilities.

“These spaces help define a community’s sense of place, pride and purpose, and ensure that Canada 150 has a lasting legacy,” said a post-project release from Western Economic Diversification Canada on Monday.

In B.C., more than $35 million was invested in 222 projects across the province.

The program’s Phase 1 approved-project list included several in Surrey, including a new roof for Newton public library ($300,000), renovations at Newton Seniors Centre ($250,000), upgrades and renos at Guildford Recreation Centre ($225,000), renos at Cloverdale Legion ($152,000), upgrades at Newton Cultural Centre ($150,000) and Sunnyside Hall ($125,000), a roof replacement at Bridgeview Community Centre ($100,000) and a new HVAC system at Surrey Arts Centre ($75,000).

• RELATED STORY: It’s business as usual as renos roll at the Cloverdale Legion, from 2016.

Surrey-area projects in Phase 2 of the program included roof upgrades at Newton Wave Pool ($500,000), renovations at Fleetwood Recreation Centre and Library ($500,000), upgrades at Hjorth Road outdoor pool ($100,000) and also those at Unwin and Holly parks ($82,500 each), flooring and interior finishes at Cloverdale Recreation Centre ($60,000) and upgrades to Surrey Nature Centre main-building washrooms and HVAC ($60,000).

The CIP150 call for proposals was closed on June 22, 2016.

Previous story
B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

Just Posted

Police watchdog called after woman found unresponsive in Surrey cell

IIO investigating, woman ‘unlikely to survive’

15 Surrey facilities on $300m ‘Canada 150’ project list

Community infrastructure program created to mark 150th anniversary of confederation

New allegations of sexual assault in connection with Surrey day spa chain

Earlier claims allege assaults by an employee during massages

Surrey man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Newton. A murder charge has been laid

One to hospital following blaze at South Surrey home

Upper bedroom was ‘totally consumed’ in fire at house in 14500-block of 17 Avenue

Two motorcyclists injured in separate Surrey crashes

One involved a street sign, the other a City of Surrey SUV

B.C. breweries win big at 2018 World Beer Cup

8 different breweries take home awards from the world-wide competition in Nashville, TN

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Victoria venue hires Consent Captain

Consent Captain Tanille leads the charge in ‘confronting rape culture in the nightlife scene’

Assault charge laid against B.C. RCMP officer

BC Prosecution Service approved assault charge against Const. Geory Penner

Metro mayors to get new transit funding tool

B.C. giving TransLink board authority for development charges

Most Read