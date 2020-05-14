A woman walks by a mural depicting quotes from Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam as well as others created by artist Ian Morris seen along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

15 new people test positive for COVID-19 in B.C., three more die

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care

Fifteen more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed active cases to 372, health officials announced Thursday (May 14).

Three more people have also died due to the contagious respiratory illness, which has no cure or vaccine.

Of those battling the virus, 58 are in hospital – 12 of those in intensive care. More than 1,885 people have recovered.

The new cases come as Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer, continued to encourage people to be considerate in their plans during the upcoming Victoria Day long weekend.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Visits to vacation homes, boating trips off the table this long weekend

COVID-19: Daily update on the pandemic in Surrey, White Rock and beyond
Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital's COVID-19 screening desk

Cloverdale Strong: our town in a pandemic

Shuttered businesses dot Cloverdale’s empty streets

Raft of charges recommended for suspect in Highway 1 carjacking crime spree

Surrey man crashes on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, steals a truck, crashes again in Langley

Surrey RCMP look to identify suspect in alleged thrift-store assault

Police say the incident happened in December 2019, but only now releasing a photo

Cloverdale teen helps organize nationwide prom

Virtual prom set for May 22

Staff, faculty at SFU Surrey make hand sanitizer for local organizations

More than 800 bottles distributed

Family films mistakenly sold at B.C. garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

Wet'suwet'en land title disputes an 'internal issue,' B.C. minister says

Memorandum ‘start of negotiation,’ Coastal Gaslink still opposed

Man arrested after nurse assaulted at Kelowna hospital's COVID-19 screening desk

The incident occurred on May 13, just after 2 p.m.

Help the 'Cloverdale Reporter' continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

After 'turning hundreds of cars away' Twilight Drive-In switches to online-only ticket sales

The theatre has sold out of many of its retro movie showings, with online-only tickets now available

VIDEO: Rare baby owl now being reared by its parents in Lower Mainland sanctuary

Chick J is back in the nest with mom and dad as part of a unique Langley breeding program

COVID-19: The Bay set to reopen B.C. stores

Hudson’s Bay locations closed mid-March amid ongoing pandemic to reopen Tuesday with modifications

Ottawa announces $469M for fish harvesters with sector-specific grant, benefit

The Fish Harvester Benefit offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for eligible harvesters

