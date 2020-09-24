FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

B.C. has recorded 148 COVID-19 cases and two deaths as of Thursday (Sept. 24), according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Twelve of the new cases are epi-linked and the deaths took place in Fraser Health, bringing the total death toll to 229. There have now been a total of 8,543 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began.

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 61 people in hospital, including 20 in ICU. There are 3,417 people under active health monitoring.

Henry also took a moment to remember a First Nations elder who died in Northern B.C. over the weekend, reminding British Columbians that the death toll from the pandemic has a human cost.

Schools across B.C. have recorded more than 30 exposures since students returned to classrooms two weeks ago. Henry said that while health authorities will continue to publish exposure events online, individual students or teachers will not be named.

She said her office has “full confidence” in the way all health authorities are posting school exposures online, but that the main focus is contact tracing and informing families if their children have been near a COVID-19 patient.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving next month, Henry said this is “not the year” for large gatherings with people outside your household.

“There’s no reason at all why you can’t have Thanksgiving with your small household bubble,” she said.

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to download the COVID Alert during his television address Wednesday night, Henry said B.C. is “on the to-do list in the coming weeks,” but that she is looking for a few changes that would make it better suited for the province’s needs.

“We can’t let our guard down now,” Henry urged.

“We have to find ways to live with this virus… and focus on protecting those who will suffer the most.”

RAED MORE: ‘Won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving’: Trudeau says COVID-19 2nd wave underway

READ MORE: Feds promise help for surging COVID-19 test demand but won’t OK rapid-test tech yet

READ MORE: Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mounties cleared by watchdog in fatal shooting of man with schizophrenia in Maple Ridge
Next story
Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

Just Posted

Legion to hold private Remembrance Day ceremony at Cloverdale Cenotaph

General public will not be allowed in Veterans Square for Nov. 11 services this year

Increased border enforcement curbs cross-line parties at Peace Arch State Park

Gatherings between U.S. and Canadian citizens ‘a daily carnival’ – resident

Transgender Surrey brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

Rivers could rise rapidly as heavy rains hit Lower Mainland

Larger rivers to reach peak levels on Thursday or into Friday, according to high streamflow advisory

Two Surrey women win BC Sports Hall of Fame awards for inspired service

Jane Blaine and Wendy Pattenden recognized during virtual summit

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Pandemic derails CP Holiday Train

Canadian Pacific will work to get donations to food banks while also producing an online music concert

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Mounties cleared by watchdog in fatal shooting of man with schizophrenia in Maple Ridge

Kyaw Din was killed by the RCMP during a mental health incident in August 2019

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, online or in person

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Most Read