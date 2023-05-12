Surrey RCMP at a Surrey Safe Coalition hosted an event for the grand opening of 84th at Nova Church in Surrey on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Whalley

UPDATE: Missing man has been found

20-year-old last seen in area of the 13400 block of Central Avenue

Update: Surrey Mounties say the missing 20-year-old male has been found.

Black Press Media has removed the name of the missing man from this story, for privacy.

Original story:

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 20 year-old male.

He was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. in the area of the 13400-block of Central Avenue on Wednesday (May 10). Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

He is described as South Asian, five-foot-six with black hair with a black moustache and beard. Surrey RCMP say he is believed to be wearing olive green track pants and black Air Jordan running shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about him to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


