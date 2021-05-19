13 classes at Semiahmoo Trail Elementary in isolation due to COVID-19

Thirteen classes at Semiahmoo Trail Elementary have been told to isolate due to COVID-19 exposure.

A May 18 letter from Surrey School District, which a parent shared with Peace Arch News, says the “proactive measure” is required to ensure safety of the school and limit the spread of COVID-19.

The exposure notification was issued after a contact tracing effort was conducted by Fraser Health, the letter explains.

“Our school administration team has emailed Fraser Health’s self-isolation notice to students in the classes identified. Staff will also be calling each student’s family directly to ensure they have received this important information and understand the instructions provided.”

The letter says that if a family does not receive an additional email with a self-isolation notice from Fraser Health, they may continue to send their child to school while monitoring them for COVID-19 symptoms.

“We recognize this is concerning news. The health and safety of our staff and students is always our first priority, and we will continue to work closely with public health to limit the spread of illness and ensure our schools are safe,” the letter says.

“The school will work with the students affected to provide support for learning while they are in self-isolation. In our district’s pandemic planning we developed protocols to ensure the continuity of learning for classes that may find themselves in this situation.”



