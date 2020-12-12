122 Surrey school groups to get extracurricular funding

An empty playground seen through the security fence at Frank McCoppin Elementary School in the Richmond District on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

More than 100 public and private school advisory councils in Surrey will be receiving funding for extracurricular activities.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs announced the funding for 1,300 school groups province-wide on Saturday (Dec. 12). Of the 1,300 school advisory councils, 122 are in Surrey.

The $11 million in funding is part of the B.C. government’s Community Gaming Grants.

Students in K-12 receive support for extracurricular experiences such as student publications, grad ceremonies and sports or playground equipment as well as writing, drama and music clubs through Community Gaming Grant funds, according to the release.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and I’d like to acknowledge the hard work and creativity of parent advisory councils, which have worked tirelessly to find ways to continue to safely engage students in extracurricular activities,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“These activities contribute significantly to students’ health and wellness by providing opportunities to connect, play and learn.”

