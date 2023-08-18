111 animals, including reptile, seized from B.C. property; SPCA investigating

This kitten was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)This kitten was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)
This dog was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)This dog was among 111 distressed animals seized from a Lower Mainland property by the BC SPCA on Aug. 16, 2023. (BC SPCA photo)

Unsanitary living conditions prompted the BC SPCA Animal Protection team to remove 111 distressed animals from a Lower Mainland property this week.

According to an ‘emergency alert’ posted by the society, the seizure – which took place Wednesday (Aug. 16) – included 42 dogs and puppies, 48 cats and kittens, 12 birds, eight rabbits and a reptile.

Few details were shared due to the ongoing investigation.

“A number of BC SPCA Animal Centre teams are working tirelessly to make sure each animal is provided what they need,” an appeal for donations states.

“That includes adequate food and water, vet care, comfort and safe shelter – essential freedoms that sadly some of the animals were deprived of.”

Veterinarians are continuing to evaluate the animals’ conditions, and a personalized treatment plan will be drafted for each, it adds, noting the sheer number of animals seized means “a lot” of resources will be required to care for them.

READ ALSO: ‘Deplorable’ conditions lead to BC SPCA seizure of 129 cattle from B.C. rancher

With shelter space across the province already stretched, officials say the pressure of the latest seizure will be shared across multiple animal centres.

“The focus is on getting each animal the dedicated care and attention they need to feel safe and ensure they are healthy.”


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

animal welfareBCSPCA

Previous story
Kookipi Creek wildfire at 2,000 hectares; evacuation orders and alerts remain for Fraser Canyon
Next story
Record high ocean temperatures recorded at two sites off Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Agatha Bazett, 2, in the SportSlam at the Big Bounce Canada in Surrey on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘World’s biggest bouncy castle’ opens in Surrey

Spirit of Surrey dance group performs during a Surrey Festival of the Arts launch event at Surrey Civic Plaza on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
New Surrey Festival of the Arts launching next August as 2-day event in Cloverdale

A makeshift billboard outside Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Aug. 16. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, was shot and killed in his truck in the temple parking lot on June 18. (Photo: Anna Burns)
‘Justice walk’ for slain Sikh temple president happening today in Surrey

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero