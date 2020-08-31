Health care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

A total of 294 new British Columbians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 1,107.

Twenty-eight of those people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Monday (Aug. 31).

Four more people have died in connection to the virus between Friday and Monday, Henry added, bringing the total number of lives lost to 208.

Roughly 5,790 people have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January.

In her update, Henry recognized that as August comes to an end influenza season through the fall will soon begin – urging caution now to prevent a “second wave” of the virus most are preparing for.

“As the cooler weather arrives, we all have to be ready. We have seen the challenges that this virus has, and now is our time to prepare,” Henry said.

“As we step into our offices, our workplaces, our schools, we need to take a step back from some of the social interactions that we’ve had this summer. Being ready means all of us going back to the basics.”

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Just Posted

Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

Cloverdale museum will limit visitors to 40 at a time

VIDEO: House burns in Port Kells area of Surrey

Home catches fire on 88th Avenue near Harvie Road

New ‘Surrey Blended’ online option aims to offer flexibility to students

‘We are attempting to meet the needs of our community in these unusual times,’ district says

Landmark golf event celebrated at Surrey’s Northview course

Pin placements will be the same as when Mike Weir won the ACC in 1999

Hypothermic paddleboarder rescued in Boundary Bay

Delta police located the woman two kilometres from shore and unable to walk

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Suspected flasher arrested in Langley

The 33-year-old Surrey man is banned from being around girls 16 and under

B.C. RCMP still searching for man with Okanagan connection wanted on drug charges

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Climate change creating vast new glacial lakes, future flooding risk: research

Many glacial lakes are located in thinly inhabited locales such as Greenland

Feds ‘looking into’ alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

Cameron Jay Ortis is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence

Salmon Arm pharmacist fined, suspended for involvement in drug sales scheme

Pharmacy owner agrees to $25,000 fine, complete ethics course for health-care professionals

Patient care first: Why B.C. firefighters are calling for more medical training

Firefighters want more responsibility partly because they outnumber paramedics

Most Read