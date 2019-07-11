Widening of 192 Street from 40 Avenue north to Colebrook Road is currently underway; the yet-to-be-scheduled Phase 3 will focus on 32 Avenue south to 16 Avenue. (Aaron Hinks photo)

$10M to widen South Surrey road

Contract for 192 Street work awarded to Tybo

Surrey council has awarded a contract for the second phase of a project that is widening a stretch of 192 Street from 16 Avenue to Colebrook Road.

On a vote of 8-1 Monday evening, with Coun. Steven Pettigrew opposed, the $10,374,000 task of widening the thoroughfare between 32 and 40 Avenues in South Surrey was awarded to Tybo Contracting Ltd.

According to a corporate report, the package that was awarded Monday includes installation of a storm sewer and water main, as well as a new traffic signal at 192 Street and 36 Avenue, “to improve access and circulation in the area.”

The report notes 192 Street from 32 to 36 Avenue is to be widened to four lanes with a median, left-turn bays, cycle tracks, multi-use paths and lighting; 36 to 40 Avenue is to be widened to three lanes, with two-way left-turn lanes, left-turn bays, bike lanes, sidewalks and lighting.

The water main is for 32 Avenue, between 192 and 194 Street.

Phase 1 had been anticipated to take 250 days to complete, if 192 Street remained open to traffic during construction.

The report notes that permission from the city to close 192 Street from 40 Avenue to 48 Avenue reduced that timeline by 64 per cent, to 90 working days.

The resulting savings on inspection and administration costs is estimated at $80,000, or 27 per cent, the report notes.

Based on the accelerated completion, a temporary road closure is to be part of Phase 2, with the contractor given 100 days to complete the work, the report states.

With council approval, work on Phase 2 was expected to begin this month and wrap up by November.

The city received four bids on the work, ranging from Tybo’s $10,374,000 to a $12,246,799.85 bid by Crown Contracting Limited, the report states.

The report notes Tybo’s “past performance on similar work has been satisfactory.”

Pettigrew, however, said he opposed awarding Tybo the contract, “as they still have not completed outstanding issues with the 105 connector.”

“I’ve talked to staff about this before I was elected and after I was elected,” Pettigrew told council.

“They’ve got several outstanding issues and I think until they address those issues that they should not be doing additional work for the city.”


