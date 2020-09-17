John Nguyen. (submitted photo: BCLC Media)

$100k Keno jackpot for Surrey man who ‘still can’t believe it’

John Nguyen bought his ticket at a store on 152nd Street in Surrey

Keno player John Nguyen watched his $100,000 win in real time.

Using his phone at home, the Surrey resident was monitoring a Keno + Keno Bonus draw on Aug. 15 and looked on in disbelief when nine of the numbers drawn matched those on his ticket.

“I checked it on the Lotto! app and it told me that I was a winner,” Nguyen says in a BCLC news release. “I couldn’t sleep, so the next morning I checked my ticket again on the Lotto! app — I was so excited.”

Nguyen bought his winning ticket at the Circle K Convenience Store on 152nd Street in Surrey, and selected his numbers using Quick Pick.

“Unbelievable, it’s crazy,” Nguyen said after claiming his prize using BCLC’s alternate prize-claim process. “I still can’t believe it.”

