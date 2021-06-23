A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A whitewater kayaker does a roll as he paddles on the Yukon River in Whitehorse, YK, Friday, July, 22, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

Rapid melt of the winter snowpack concerning as river levels are currently at critical thresholds

The water level on the Yukon River at the village of Carmacks keeps rising, prompting a flood warning from the territory.

A statement from the territory says the river is at a level only seen once every 100 years.

The forecasts calls for temperatures in the high 20s, which the statement says will set off a rapid melt of the winter snowpack upstream.

The snowpack was above average this winter and the statement says scattered showers are also possible for the area later in the week.

It says river levels are currently at critical thresholds in Carmacks and could increase further.

Flood-prone property owners are advised to have a plan in place while the territory warns the public needs to stay clear of fast-flowing rivers and unstable riverbanks.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Evacuations in northwest B.C., flood warnings, watches issued as rivers swell

flooding

Previous story
VIDEO: Rapper’s song aims to ‘Save Bear Creek’ in Surrey, with ‘Dear Doug’ lyrics
Next story
UPDATE: Pedestrian, 71, has ‘serious’ injuries after two-vehicle crash in Surrey

Just Posted

Signage directs people to the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at South Surrey Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Surrey offers vaccine clinics for 12-years-plus on first day of summer break

Surrey resident Becky Van Drunen has published “Playlist Kitchen,” a pandemic-project cookbook featuring music-inspired recipes. (submitted photo)
Pop songs inspire ‘Playlist Kitchen’ cookbook that ‘saved’ Surrey entrepreneur during pandemic

Semiahmoo First Nation Chief Harley Chappell says his role as a member of the new Surrey Police Service board of directors offers an opportunity to help policing in the community ‘move forward’ in terms of its interactions with the city’s First Nations people. (City of White Rock)
SFN chief considers it an honour to serve on Surrey Police Board

Darlene Bennett. (Submitted photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey woman proves you can fight city hall