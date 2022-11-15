The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

No one hurt after 100 rounds fired in shootings near Merritt, mayor says

No one injured, no word on suspects

The mayor of Merritt, B.C., says no one was hit during a shooting spree Tuesday morning around the Nicola Valley community, roughly 300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

Mike Goetz says he has been told by the RCMP that roughly 100 rounds were fired in three different locations in the Merritt area.

He says the shootings started on the Coldwater reserve, followed by shootings along Mamet Lake Road.

RCMP have not identified the suspects or released any details about possible injuries or a motive for the attacks.

A notification on the Lower Nicola Indian Band’s website is asking its residents to remain indoors, saying the suspect or suspects have been described as driving a dark jeep or pickup truck.

Sgt. Josh Ronda says in an RCMP statement that an active investigation is in its early stages and more information could be released later.

Goetz says any time there’s “gun play,” it creates concern.

“People now realize that the RCMP were on it very quickly, got it corralled quite quickly and made the area safe. But yes, it’s concerning when you do have gunfire coming through your community.”

— with files from Paul James with CHNL

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

MerrittPoliceShooting

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Baby on Board: Coast Guard helps with delivery while at sea near Prince Rupert
Next story
Should B.C. reintroduce mask mandate? Groups pen open letter to province

Just Posted

Dick Deck, World War II airman and former POW, is accompanied by Earle Fraser from the Cloverdale Legion to the cenotaph in Veterans’ Square Nov. 11, 2022. Deck laid a wreath on behalf of all prisoners of war. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
WWII airman, 101, lays wreath at Cloverdale Cenotaph

A small crowd gathered at cenotaph in Port Kells Nov. 11. (Photo submitted: Greg MacRae)
Handful of people gathered at Port Kells Cenotaph Nov. 11

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey City Orchestra’s ‘Nutcracker’ to hit stage with dancers & singers as endowment fund grows

Surrey City Hall. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey council votes 5-4 to maintain Surrey RCMP as city’s police department