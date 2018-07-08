10-year-old girl missing in Vancouver

Maryjane Tom hasn’t been seen since midnight

Vancouver police are searching for a missing 10-year-old who hasn’t been seen since midnight on Sunday.

According to police, Maryjane Tom was seen near 45th Avenue and Nanaimo Street in Vancouver after she went to go meet a friend around midnight.

Maryjane is Aboriginal, 5’3” tall, fair-skinned with a slim build, with straight brown shoulder-length hair that is frizzy at the back and brown eyes.

Her top front teeth are slightly blackened from falling off her bicycle.

Maryjane was last seen wearing a blue or red sweater, tight blue jeans that are loose at the bottom and leather sandals with a side buckle.

She require daily medication.

Anyone who sees Maryjane is asked to call 9-1-1.

