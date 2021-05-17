10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services) A photo of the Chehalis fire around 11 a.m. on Sunday morning (May 16, 2021). (Walt Bliault photo)

A forest fire near Harrison is out of control, growing from 1.5 hectares to 10 hectares overnight.

Located is 5.5 km up the Chehalis Forest Service Road, the fire west of Chehalis has been burning for the past two days. The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and it was discovered in the evening on May 15.

Several new calls came into fire departments Sunday morning, as fire smoke became visible in Chilliwack. Firefighters investigated to ensure there isn’t a second fire in the area, and there was not.

According to the Sts’ailes First Nation, BC Fire Service sent in an “Initial Attack” crew on site and a second crew later on Sunday. There will also be helicopter bucketing used, and security.

The fire is close to the Kwikwexwelhp Healing Village, which is a minimum security facility with an aboriginal focus. The fire is said to be currently moving away from that site.

“Sts’ailes has a communication protocol with BCFS for notifications and updates to ensure there are no risks to the community, environment, infrastructures or cultural/spiritual values,” the message to residents said. “Our thoughts are with the responders, the land and those affected by this. Please be safe.”

Inez Watters lives in the area and said she fears for the community.

“You can see the smoke,” she told Black Press. “It’s very, very thick. I am so worried as we have elders here with asthma and also so many children. I pray that the Creator brings rain as soon as possible.”

At the same time, she says she trusts the leadership at Sts’ailes, including Chief Ralph Leon Jr.

“I’m very honored also that Sts’ailes has a very strong chief and council and many band members who are keeping our First Nations community members updated and keeping our anxiety under control,” she said. “One mind, One Nation, One Heart. We can all get through this as we all keep positive.”

A second fire was discovered on Sunday. The small blaze is on the east side of Harrison Lake and has consumed about one hectare, according to B.C. Wildfire Service.

Monday’s cooler, rainy weather may help slow down the fires. The cause of both blazes remains unknown as of Monday morning.

These are the second and third wildfires in the region this season so far. The first was on Mt. Woodside on April 14.

According to B.C. Wildfire Service, a fire classified as “out of control” describes a wildfire having little or no response to fire suppression attempts and it still has significant likelihood of spreading.

