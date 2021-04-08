10 classes at seven Surrey schools in self-isolation due to possible COVID-19 exposures

Four of those are at one high school

Ten classes at seven Surrey schools are currently in self-isolation due to possible COVID-19 exposures.

Of those 10, four are at Frank Hurt Secondary, with one class each at Chantrell Creek Elementary, Colebrook Elementary, Edgewood Elementary, Katzie Elementary, Queen Elizabeth Secondary and École Woodward Hill Elementary.

According to the district’s active exposure list, Frank Hurt has three separate exposure notices. Chantrell Creek has two, Colebrook has one, Edgewood has one, Katzie has two, Queen Elizabeth has two and Woodward Hill has one.

Ritinder Matthew, Surrey school district spokesperson, said some of those class isolations could expire at midnight tonight.

Meantime, she said the district continues to experience variant of concern exposures, with 88 since Feb. 21.

On Thursday, the district tweeted notices to 12 schools had been sent out the previous night.

