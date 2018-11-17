A woman and man were taken to hospital, but the woman died of her injuries. (Shane MacKichan photo)

1 woman dead, man in hospital after ‘suspicious’ crash: police

Homicide investigators and Burnaby RCMP are investigating the fatal collision

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating a suspicious accident that has left one woman dead.

The accident happened at 10 p.m. Friday in the 8000-block of Barnet Highway in Burnaby, RCMP said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

Police said at the scene, officers found an unconscious man inside the SUV. A witness told Black Press Media that emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free the man from the vehicle.

The woman, who was unresponsive, had been ejected from the SUV and was found lying in a nearby ditch.

Both were taken to hospital, but the woman died of her injuries.

Mounties said that circumstances surrounding the collision are suspicious and that it’s believed the pair were known to each other. It is not usual for homicide investigators (IHIT) to be involved in an accident investigation. Further details were not made clear at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or call Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
