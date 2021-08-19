1 person dead following train collision in Chilliwack

Emergency crews are on scene at the railway crossing on Young Road for a pedestrian who was reportedly struck by a train in Chilliwack on Thursday, Aug. 19. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

One person is dead following a train collision in Chilliwack Thursday morning.

The incident happened sometime after 8 a.m. on Aug. 19 near Deans Avenue and Bellevue Drive. RCMP, B.C. Ambulance Service and Chilliwack Fire Department are all on scene.

The body was found on the north side of the tracks, east of the Eagle Landing crossing.

Crews responded to that area, as well as the train crossing at Young Road.

The train crossing at Young Road is blocked as a result and traffic is not getting through. It is believed the train crossing at Eagle Landing Parkway is also blocked.

