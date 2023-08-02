VIDEO: 1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

One person is dead after a serious motorcycle crash on Lougheed Highway last night, which involved a minivan.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Aug. 1 when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street collided with an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was given first aid by another driver who witnessed the incident, and emergency responders arrived at the scene minutes later.

Geoff Spriggs, deputy fire chief for Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, explained that it was quite a bad accident scene.

“We had a landing zone set up for a helicopter, but it turned out not to be necessary,” said Spriggs.

Despite life-saving measures, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ ALSO: 1 person dead following crash on Coquihalla Highway

The driver and passenger of the minivan were also injured, but the extent of their injuries was far less severe, explained BC Emergency Health Services.

“Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital with minor injuries,” said BCEHS.

Lougheed Highway was shut down for several hours in both directions while the scene was secured and patients were treated.

The crash is now being investigated by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

READ ALSO: Downtown Maple Ridge shooting sends 1 person to hospital

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashMaple Ridgemotorcycle

Previous story
VIDEO: Cross-border 1k hectare controlled burn for Eagle Bluff Wildfire near Osoyoos
Next story
Man seriously injured during Abbotsford arrest for alleged indecent act

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey woman becomes first nurse practitioner clinician scientist in B.C.

Organizers Cindy Poppy and Deanna Pedersen, of the White Rock Events Society, are excited for this September’s launch of the P’Quals White Rock Promenade Sculpture Competition – a new event which doesn’t involve either sand or the beach. Contributed photo
White Rock sculpture competition debut set for September

Surrey Symphony Society has been among Cultural Grant recipients in the city. (Contributed photo)
Grants of up to $25K will go to some Surrey arts/culture groups that apply by Oct. 3

The 2023 Cloverdale Spurs U11 A players and coaching staff are seen in a recent team photo. The Spurs will host nine teams from across the province for the 2023 BCMBA U11 A Provincial Championships. The tournament will be played at Cloverdale Ball Park from Aug. 3 - 6. (Photo submitted: Kristy Tomyk)
Cloverdale Spurs to host 2023 U11 A provincial championships Aug. 3 – 6