(Vancouver Police)

(Vancouver Police)

1 man dead, 2 seriously injured after confrontation in south Vancouver

Police are looking for dash-cam footage and witnesses

One man is dead and two are in hospital with serious injuries following a confrontation in Vancouver’s South Slope neighbourhood late Saturday (Oct. 30) night.

Vancouver police found the victims at about 11 p.m. after responding to a rollover collision near Fraser Street and East 55 Avenue. Police said they believe the three men were in the vehicle when they were involved in a confrontation with individuals in another car.

No one has been arrested but police are looking for dash-cam footage and witnesses who were in the area of Main Street and Fraser Street, between 41 Avenue and 57 Avenue, from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
FDA approval of kids’ COVID-19 vaccine to be considered in Health Canada decision
Next story
LOVE HURTS: Black Press Media journalist goes inside a romance scam

Just Posted

Shawn Gower, who pandhandles in South Surrey, said homeless people are often judged by their appearance. (Aaron Hinks photo)
Surrey, White Rock business owners describe struggles with ‘undesirables’

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 31

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Vaccination rates in Surrey hit 87.6% for those aged 12 and up

Police say Gerrit Surette was last seen on Friday, Oct. 29 at about 7 p.m. in the 13800-block of 102 Avenue. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
RCMP look for missing teen last seen in Surrey